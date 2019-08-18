CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person was rushed to the hospital Saturday night after a tree fell on a trailer in north Charlotte, according to Medic.

It happened around 8 p.m. in the 5200 block of Victoria Ave. Our crew on the scene said many trees are down in the area.

Medic said the victim suffered "traumatic injuries" and was taken to Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center.

Neighbors told NBC Charlotte the trees are so old, they were afraid more would come down.

A storm swept through the Charlotte area earlier Saturday.

