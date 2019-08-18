CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A woman was rushed to the hospital Saturday night after a tree fell on a trailer in north Charlotte, according to Medic.

It happened around 8 p.m. in the 5200 block of Victoria Ave. Medic said the victim suffered "traumatic injuries" and was taken to Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center.

In all, two trees came down on three mobile homes. A 15-year-old girl was inside one of the trailers at the time.

"I ran down there to get her out and she was already out, thank God, but she could've been smushed," said neighbor Helen Pitts.

A storm swept through the Charlotte area earlier Saturday. Neighbors told NBC Charlotte the trees were so old, they were afraid more would come down.

The American Red Cross was helping residents who were displaced.

Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

WCNC has a new app. Click here to download it

TRENDING ON WCNC.COM

Matthews family grieves for baby given deadly dose of allergy medicine at daycare, police say

1 child, 2 adults shot in South Carolina county; investigation underway

Earnhardt family seen escaping fiery plane crash in new video