GREENSBORO, NC --Tropical Depression Three has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Chris. The storm is located 180 miles south of Cape Hatteras. Max sustained winds are around 50 mph and the storm is stationary off the coast.

The main issues for the NC coast from Tropical Storm Chris will be rough surf and and rip currents in the water through midweek.

RELATED | What You Need To Know About Rip Currents

It will be off the coast for the next couple of days. Since the system is over the warm Gulf Stream waters, it will likely strengthen to a hurricane by Tuesday.

Right now, the National Hurricane Center forecast keeps the storm close to the NC coast through Tuesday, before it gets picked up and taken out to sea on Wednesday.

All of our computer forecast models keep the high winds and heavy rain offshore.

If you're headed to the beaches pay close attention to the forecast as things could change.

RELATED | New App To Detect Rip Currents

© 2018 WFMY