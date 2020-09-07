A tropical system could develop off Southeast Coast

An area of low pressure could develop into Fay, the 6th named storm of the season.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An area of low pressure located southeast of Wilmington will likely become our next tropical system.

The area of low pressure will track northeast, riding along the North Carolina coastline Thursday before heading up the Mid-Atlantic coast Friday.

As it moves over the warm waters of the Atlantic, conditions will be more favorable for development. A subtropical or tropical system will likely form within the next day or two. The National Hurricane Center has given this area an 80% chance of development. If it gets a name, it will be Fay.

Regardless of development, this system will produce heavy rain and gusty winds along the coast of the Outer Banks as well as the Mid-Atlantic and southern New England Coastlines.

