x
Skip Navigation

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

weather

A tropical system could develop off Southeast Coast

An area of low pressure could develop into Fay, the 6th named storm of the season.
Credit: wcnc

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An area of low pressure located southeast of Wilmington will likely become our next tropical system. 

The area of low pressure will track northeast, riding along the North Carolina coastline Thursday before heading up the Mid-Atlantic coast Friday.

Credit: wcnc

As it moves over the warm waters of the Atlantic, conditions will be more favorable for development. A subtropical or tropical system will likely form within the next day or two. The National Hurricane Center has given this area an 80% chance of development. If it gets a name, it will be Fay.  

Credit: wcnc

Regardless of development, this system will produce heavy rain and gusty winds along the coast of the Outer Banks as well as the Mid-Atlantic and southern New England Coastlines.

Credit: wcnc
Credit: wcnc

Stick with the First Warn Storm Team for updates. 

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC 

RELATED: Bowling alleys in Charlotte area start to reopen following judge's ruling

RELATED: Education leaders wrestle with "one of the hardest decisions they've ever made"

RELATED: CDC now analyzing Mecklenburg County's contract tracing effectiveness

RELATED: Trump Tulsa rally likely contributed to coronavirus surge, health official says

 