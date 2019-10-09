ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center's latest track for Tropical Depression 9 keeps it offshore of Florida.

Right now, Tropical Depression 9 is over the southern Bahamas, but it's moving northwest and likely to develop into Tropical Storm Humberto by Saturday.

The National Hurricane Center says global models suggest the cyclone could even reach hurricane intensity at some point. But, by then, it's expected to have shifted well over the Atlantic Ocean -- southeast of the coast of the Carolinas.

The 5 p.m. Friday advisory from the National Hurricane Center took all of the Tampa Bay area out of the cone of uncertainty.

WTSP

RELATED: NOAA scientist: agency likely broke science integrity rules in chastising Alabama office

RELATED: NOAA criticized for defending Trump's Hurricane Dorian claim

As of the 5 p.m. advisory, the system was about 240 miles east-southeast of Freeport, Grand Bahama Island. It has maximum sustained winds of 30 mph and is moving northwest at 8 mph.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for portions of the coast of east-central Florida from Jupiter Inlet northward to the Volusia-Brevard County line.

The government of the Bahamas has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the following islands in the northwestern Bahamas the Abacos, Berry Islands, Bimini, Eleuthera, Grand Bahama Island and New Providence.

10Weather Meteorologist Grant Gilmore says this particular disturbance could bring heavy rain and gusty winds to parts of the Bahamas into Friday. That could be a problem for parts of the islands affected by Hurricane Dorian.

Rainfall in excess of an inch or two is forecast across Florida, with higher amounts possible.

►Stay informed with all tropical weather: Check out our must-have interactive Hurricane Headquarters guide here.





Tuesday, Sept. 10, is the climatological peak of hurricane season, meaning now is about the time where there are the most named storms in the Atlantic basin.

While Dorian and Gabrielle are in the past, this latest disturbance -- and two others in the Atlantic -- will be worth watching.

WATCH: 10News is your Hurricane Headquarters

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter