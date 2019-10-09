ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tropical Storm Humberto has strengthened to become a Category 1 hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center's latest storm track keeps the storm offshore of Florida.

The Tampa Bay area is totally out of the cone of uncertainty. However, the rip current threat is increasing along the southeastern coast of the United States. People living along the Atlantic Coast should be monitoring the water through Tuesday.

As of the latest advisory, the hurricane was about 785 miles west of Bermuda. It has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and is moving northeast at 3 mph.

There are no tropical storm watches or warnings in effect. However, people in and around Bermuda should monitor Hurricane Humberto's movements.

