There was another storm threat for the Charlotte area Tuesday evening after the region was pummeled by heavy rain and wind on Monday.

Some places received more than five inches of rain in a 24-hour period, including Hidden Valley. Three to four inches of rain fell from I-485 to Plaza Midwood.

The good news is every single location in our viewing area got at least .25" of rain or more, with most around 1" or more. Some between 3-6" and more scattered storms on the way. #cltwx #ncwx #scwx #drought #flood pic.twitter.com/CaZmgZYsyq — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) July 24, 2018

There's a good chance of showers and a few thunderstorms this evening. A flash flood watch remains in effect until midnight.

Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich's 36-hour futurecast showed scattered downpours lasting well into Wednesday but with many breaks.

36 hr Futurecast shows the scattered downpours lasting well into Wednesday but with many breaks. #cltwx #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/oX9yjFrPcd — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) July 24, 2018

Look for areas of fog Wednesday morning with a chance of more rain and a few thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Highs will again be in the mid-80s across the Piedmont and the upstate of South Carolina. Areas east and southeast of Charlotte could have high temperatures in the upper 80s.

Thursday should be hot and humid with a slight storm chance in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to around 90. Friday will be mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Look for highs in the low 90s. Storm chance is just twenty percent.

