WCNC's Brittany Van Voorhees and Chris Mulcahy are Emmy winners!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Congratulations are in order for WCNC Charlotte Meteorologists Chris Mulcahy and Brittany Van Voorhees, our latest Emmy winners!

The two won big at the 37th Midsouth Regional Emmy Awards, taking home the award for Weather for WCNC's Weather IQ series.

"Winning an Emmy for our Weather IQ series means more to me than many would realize," Brittany said following the monumental win. "At the beginning of my career, I was told I would never make it in this industry. When I came to WCNC Charlotte, I couldn't edit a thing. Chris Mulcahy really taught me everything I know about editing and putting together Weather IQ. He is an amazing co-worker and has encouraged and inspired me along the way. It's an honor to win alongside him."

She continued, "My family, including parents, siblings, closest friends, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins, have always supported me through the ups and downs of these first eight years in local television. I couldn't do it without them, or without the support of my significant other and the love of my life, my dog Roger! His smiling face makes the hard days a little better."

"This is an amazing win and I am so proud of the work Brittany and I have done," Chris Mulcahy said following the win. "Every Wednesday we raise your weather IQ on WCNC. Finding different ways to make you more aware of what the weather can do and how it affects us. We love teaching you the weather rather than just telling it! I want to thank Brittany for being such a motivating and great co-worker! Thanks to WCNC and our great weather team for raising the bar every year. To my amazing, beautiful wife Kimberly and to the greatest human in the world... my son JT who gets to celebrate with me for the first time this year!"

Let's all give Brittany and Chris a warm congratulations!

