A closer look at the PGA Tour weather policy for the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the Wells Fargo Championship returns to the Queen City, perfect golf weather would be like a hole-in-one for the early May tournament.

A closer look at the weather policy explains the protocols in place for this year’s tournament at Quail Hollow:

78-degree temperatures

Sunny sky conditions

Light breeze

Low humidity

The list above includes the ideal weather conditions for a golf tournament in the Carolinas. Since the weather comes with no guarantees, the PGA tour has a weather policy in place to protect both spectators and players.

When keeping score in golf, a birdie is one stroke under par -- until Mother Nature throws the shot off course.

“Lightning is our number one concern. We want to keep people safe,” said Stewart Williams, a PGA Tour meteorologist.

Williams said they have a system in place to make everyone aware of dangerous weather.

“Not everybody has a clubhouse pass, so they can’t just go in the clubhouse," he said. "And obviously you don’t want them in tents because you know those big metal poles are basically lightning rods.”

Williams says the goal is to give spectators enough time to seek safe shelter as storms move in.

“We want people to come out and have a great time and enjoy the golf. Don’t be upset if we do have to blow hones and put those red alert signs on the board saying hey you have to leave the premises. We’re just trying to keep you safe,” he said.

When there’s a chance of storms in the forecast, keep your eye on the scoreboard, since the PGA Tour Weather Policy is on display and color-coded.

First, the color yellow is issued two hours ahead of heavy rain or thunderstorms to make sure everyone is weather aware. In addition, the messaging will encourage people in attendance to follow further instructions.

Orange is displayed on the scoreboard for one hour in anticipation of heavy rain or storms at the course. And people should be prepared to take shelter or exit the premises.

The color red means play is suspended due to dangerous weather, and spectators must leave the course immediately for their own safety.