CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The WCNC Weather School is back in session with a free, educational science class about the equipment used to observe the weather.

Friday's lesson is with meteorologist Chris Mulcahy discusses the difference between weather and climate. Chris will explain why the weather we see and experience each day can be different than the overall climate in the Carolinas. For example, we've had cool, wet weather this week, but the climate indicates it should be much warmer.

WCNC Charlotte's First Warn Storm Team is helping parents, students, and teachers learn from home with free atmospheric science lessons that can be seen each weekday on the streaming platforms of WCNC Charlotte.

The lessons, which will stream live starting at 1 p.m., will feature a variety of weather lessons and explainers hosted by the WCNC Charlotte weather team.

Join the conversation live to ask questions and be a part of the virtual class.

Can't watch it live? The lessons will be available on-demand for playback at anytime.

WCNC Charlotte Weather School can be seen live on wcnc.com, the WCNC mobile news app, the WCNC Charlotte Facebook page, the WCNC Charlotte YouTube page, on Periscope and Twitter, and on our new Twitch channel.

Like, follow, and subscribe on your favorite platform to be notified when each day's class begins.

RELATED: Sunrises and sunsets: WCNC Charlotte Weather School

RELATED: How to make a tornado in a bottle: WCNC Charlotte Weather School

RELATED: How earthquakes form: WCNC Charlotte Weather School

RELATED: How to make a rainbow at home: WCNC Charlotte Weather School

RELATED: Jet streams: WCNC Weather School

RELATED: Weather facts and trivia: WCNC Charlotte Weather School

RELATED: How hurricanes form: WCNC Charlotte Weather School

RELATED: Explaining hail and what causes it: WCNC Charlotte Weather School

RELATED: The International Space Station: WCNC Charlotte Weather School

RELATED: Explaining tornadoes: WCNC Weather School

RELATED: Astronomy and night sky: WCNC Charlotte Weather School

RELATED: The seasons and why we have them: WCNC Charlotte Weather School

RELATED: What are weather balloons: WCNC Weather School