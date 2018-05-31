CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- With the tremendous amount of rain we've seen over the past few weeks, it's good to know what to do in event of flooding.

During a flood, water levels and the rate the water is flowing can quickly change. It is imperative to avoid flood waters at all costs and evacuate immediately when water starts to rise and get to higher ground.

Obey evacuation orders: If told to evacuate, do so immediately. Lock your home when you leave. If you have time, disconnect utilities and appliances, electrical safety is critical.

Don't go into a basement, or any room if the water covers the electrical outlets or cords are submerged.

If you see sparks or hear buzzing, crackling, snapping or popping noises--get out immediately.

Don't walk through flood waters, it only takes six inches of moving water to knock you off your feet.

If you are trapped by moving water, move to the highest possible point and call 911 if possible. Do not attempt to drive into flooded roadways or around a barricade.

Turn around, don't drown is the motto to live by!

Water may be deeper than it appears and can hide hazards such as sharp objects, washed out road surfaces, electrical wires, chemicals, etc.

A vehicle caught in swiftly moving water can be swept away in seconds. Just a foot of water can actually float a car or small SUV. 18 inches of water can carry away large vehicles.

Flash floods are the #1 weather-related killer in the U.S. Nearly half of flash flood deaths are auto related. Know beforehand if your area is a flood risk.

