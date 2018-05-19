CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The warm and muggy weather is expected to continue this weekend, with the risk of more showers and heavy downpours expected to stick around into the following week.

First Warn Storm Meteorologist John Wendel said flooding will continue to be the biggest concern for those living in the foothills and near the North Carolina mountains this week. A flood warning was issued for Avery, Burke and Caldwell counties through 10 p.m. Saturday.

The Queen City and the surrounding areas are under a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs across the Charlotte area is expected to reach a little over 80 degrees with lows close to 70 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Wendel said there are encouraging signs for those attending the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race as the scattered showers are not expected to impact the race's starting time. Temperatures are expected to remain in the upper 70s through 9 p.m., according to Wendel.

"This evening may have scattered showers but there is a good chance of getting the race in," Wendel said.

As for Sunday, the Charlotte area will be under a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms with highs of 84 degrees and lows near 70 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

