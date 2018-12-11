CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wet and cold conditions will continue throughout the work week as dozens of flooded streets and accidents were reported across the viewing area Monday.

Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich said don't expect conditions to change anytime soon.

With tonight's rainfall so far we have had the 5th wettest Autumn on record and we still have 18 days to go and a wet week ahead. #cltwx #ncwx pic.twitter.com/lzXQFIiwRv — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) November 13, 2018

“While we might see the heavy rain let down just a little bit, we’re still going to see pretty persistent drizzle and mist through most of your Tuesday, and honestly even into Wednesday, before we start to see a little lull, then another huge wave comes in as we go into Thursday.”

Rainfall totals as of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday included 2.1" in Charlotte and Gastonia, 2.49" in Monroe, 2.51" in Chester and 1.16" in Boone.

However, Panovich said we could see another one and a half to two inches by Thursday evening.

“Storm totals for the week could be approach six, seven inches of rain. That’s a lot of moisture," he added.

There's also talk of ice in the mountains on Thursday, with the possibility of the precipitation stretching further south.

“It (the model) really has it confined to the mountains. And that’s where I’m more confident we’ll see some icing. But I wouldn’t let my guard down in Morganton, Hickory, Shelby, Lincolnton, Salisbury, Greensboro, Statesville area, Taylorsville, all those areas definitely the potential for a little bit of precipitation," Panovich said.

Things are expected to be much better in time for the weekend. Expect sunny skies on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with highs in the mid-50s before a slight Sunday cooldown with afternoon highs in near 50 degrees.

© 2018 WCNC