CHARLOTTE, N.C. – If you’ve been paying attention to the forecast for Thursday, you know it’s going to be another warm and humid day in Charlotte.

And with those conditions comes a Code Orange Air Quality Alert. So, what exactly is a Code Orange Air Quality Alert? It has to do with the air quality index for ground-level ozone in the atmosphere.

According to AirNow, a code orange requires ozone levels between 101-150, which means sensitive groups, including people with lung diseases such as asthma and children should limit their physical activity outdoors. If you are outdoors, experts say you should take more frequent breaks and dial back the intensity of your activity.

Afternoon highs are expected to be in the mid-to-upper 80s across the Charlotte area with partly cloudy skies. In the mountains, temperatures will reach the upper 70s. Areas south and east of Charlotte could see afternoon temperatures approaching 90 degrees Thursday.

