When is it safe to plant in April?

There is one date that it is generally safe to plant afterwards. Here is a list of things you should be doing in the yard this April in the meantime.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — April is when plant growth really starts to take off. Here is what you need to know about April Weather and planting.

NOTE: For this IQ we consulted Stacy HODES (H-OH-DES), one of the Master Gardeners of the Mecklenburg County Extension under the guidance of North Carolina State University. To find out what to plant and when to plant during the month of April.

When it is "Safe" to Plant:

Rule Number 1. It is best to wait until April 15.

This is a typical date when it is safe to plant based on data from the National Weather Service.

Over the past 145 years in Charlotte, It has only dropped to freezing or below 21 times after April 15th.

So after this date the tomatoes, cucumbers, corn etc. are ready to be planted!

“It’s still a good idea to keep an eye on the weather and even keep things in pots temporarily,”

But Some vegetables are good to plant before mid-April. Carrots, radishes, turnips, lettuce, collards and parsley are cold hearty vegetables that can withstand a sudden late freeze.

Impulse buying Plant Warning:

It’s this time of year you are going to be tempted at those big box stores.

“It’s like eye candy” to buy those plants,” tells Stacy Hodes, our expert Master Gardener.

“Everything comes in early, and you want to put it in your yard right away; that’s where you need to be careful.” Hodes suggests if you have to have that plant now, to just be mindful of the weather and potential late freezes.

TIP: When buying plants this spring read the labels carefully and pick plants that meet the light and space requirements for your garden. Note how tall it will get and exactly how much sun it needs.

Things to do in the Yard in April:

Prune early flowering trees and shrubs as soon as the blooms have faded

Clean up any leftover winter mess

Take ornamental grasses down to the ground

Grass: If you have a cool season lawn like Tall Fescue, it time to start mowing at least once a week.

The best method for mowing is to cut the grass to 3-4 inches. Keeping it on the high side should reduce the amount of weeds and hold more moisture, resulting in a thicker, healthier lawn.

Keep bushes, beds and trees well mulched

But when mulching keep the mulch away from the lower stems and base of bushes and trees. No mulch volcanoes where the mulch is piled up around the base of plants. They need to breathe!

Fertilize Fruit trees, Spring flowering shrubs and vines after they bloom.

If you have an established bed with mature bushes and trees and you keep it mulched, you may not need to add fertilizer.

TIP: Get a Soil Test

Before you put down fertilizer on your grass or beds. Get a soil test; they only cost the price of postage between April and November. Because Stacy says it is important to know the soils pH

“A plant cannot take up fertilizer unless its pH is in the right zone,” tells Stacy Hodes.