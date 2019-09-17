CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you've had enough of summer and are for the bright colors of autumn leaves in the North Carolina mountains, we've got some bad news.

You're gonna have to wait a little while longer than usual this year. Just like last year, a warm September end to summer has pushed back when experts think the leaves will change.

For the best colors, experts say you want warm days and cool nights. And that won't come until late October for the High Country and foothills. According to RomanticAsheville.com, there could be spotty leaf color in some of the highest elevations, especially around Mount Mitchell and Grandfather Mountain.

The leaves aren't the only fall tradition that's been impacted by the Carolina heat. For the first time ever, the Amazing Maize Maze in Huntersville won't open due to a lack of rain and high temperatures. The operators of the farm at Historic Rural Hill said they've had less than an inch of rain since August 22, leaving only a dry, dusty field where there's normally a ton of six-foot tall corn.

