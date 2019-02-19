CHARLOTTE, N.C. — I love full moons and astronomy a lot, but the whole "super moon" thing might be the most over-hyped thing on social media.

If no one told you this was a Perigee moon, which is the closest the moon gets in its orbit to the earth, you would not notice at all. Oh, and here's the kicker -- we had one last month as well.

There's also a weird twist: there's a new moon version of this whole super moon as well, yet there is no so-called "supermoon" Perigee moon when it's a new moon. I guess it's because we can't see it, since Earth's shadow is over the moon.

The moon has an elliptical orbit, which means it's not a perfect circle. So at times, the moon is closer to the Earth than it is at other times.

So here are the facts: 'Supermoon' is not an official astronomical term. It was first coined by an astrologer, not an astronomer, Richard Nolle, in 1979.

Nolle defined it as ‘a New or a Full Moon that occurs when the Moon is at or near (within 90% of) its closest approach to Earth in its orbit’.

It's not clear why he chose the 90 percent cut off in his definition. He had all kind of weird theories not proven in science.

So astronomers don't particularly like being associated with the term. Plus, if you got a drink that was only 6 percent bigger than a normal drink and they called it super-sized -- you'd be disappointed as well.

But if you still want to see the moon Monday night or Tuesday morning look for it until about 7:14 a.m. when the moon sets.