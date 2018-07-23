Severe storms were moving through the Charlotte area on Monday evening, giving most of the area a good soaking.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve seen this much rain on the radar,” said chief meteorologist Brad Panovich. “You have to go back to May for the last time we had a setup like this.”

The widespread storms were moving north/northwest from Columbia, S.C. with additional rainfall expected into Tuesday.

"Showers and thunderstorms will continue to move across the area into the overnight hours. So this won't end at sunset like we typically see. These will go through tomorrow (Tuesday) morning," Panovich said.

Mecklenburg, Cabarrus and Union counties were under a flood advisory until 8 p.m. Monday. A flash flood watch was in effect for most of the area until 6 a.m. Tuesday. One to three inches of rain was forecasted with higher amounts in localized areas where storms persisted.

In fact, there was a chance of showers and storms each day through Wednesday. A break was possible in the weather pattern on Thursday and Friday with just isolated thunderstorms.

The Charlotte area was already recovering from some scattered storms over the weekend that caused some damage and power outages. There were also heavy pockets of rain Monday morning.

