If you're headed to Uptown Charlotte for Panthers Fan Fest at Bank of America stadium, bring your umbrella, said First Warn Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich.

Much like Thursday, Friday evening's weather forecast contains a threat for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain could be heavy at times.

It's a nearly 50/50 chance of seeing rain at Fan Fest, according to Panovich. Luckily widespread severe weather is not expected.

Temperatures for Fan Fest at Bank of America stadium will be in the lower 80s. The temperature could drop into the upper 70s, especially if rain moves into the area.

Clouds throughout the morning and afternoon Friday helped keep temperatures capped in the mid-80s throughout much of the Charlotte region.

Elsewhere, Panovich and the First Warn Weather team are continuing to track the tropics.

A tropical disturbance in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean has a 40% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 5 days, according to Panovich and the National Hurricane Center. The storm, known officially as Invest 96L, will be interacting with dry air and wind shear over the next few days. Both factors will make it harder for the storm to strengthen.

It is still too early to know where the system will travel over the next few weeks. Panovich and the First Warn Weather team will continue tracking and will have updates on NBC Charlotte and WCNC.com as the forecast develops over the coming days.

