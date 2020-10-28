Isolated flooding, wind damage, and tornadoes are possible Thursday in the Carolinas.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for parts of North Carolina and South Carolina ahead of impacts from Zeta beginning Thursday.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, Zeta was a category one hurricane expected to make landfall later Wednesday night near New Orleans, Louisiana.

The tropical storm system is expected to maintain tropical storm strength as it moves across the Southeast and through the Carolinas Thursday. This will be a quick-moving system which will keep the winds still relatively strong by tomorrow morning.

Tropical Storm Watches have been issued for counties including, but not limited to, Gaston, Lincoln, Cleveland, Burke, McDowell, Rutherford, and other areas of western North Carolina and upstate South Carolina.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for areas mainly along and north of I-85. Winds will generally be between 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. The best time frame for winds will begin late tonight and last through the morning hours tomorrow. Once again, stay weather aware! pic.twitter.com/cT9fWkewRz — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) October 28, 2020

A Tropical Storm Watch means tropical storm conditions are possible within the next day or two.

Morganton, Hickory, Lincolnton, and Gastonia could be among the areas that see 20 to 30 mph sustained winds with gusts up to 45 mph. As a result, scattered power outages and down trees are possible as Zeta impacts the region a Thursday.

(A regional breakdown of conditions is available below.)

Increased winds are expected to arrive in the early morning hours of Thursday before rapidly diminishing Thursday night.

Zeta is forecast to bring 3 - 4 inches of rain to the higher elevations in the North Carolina mountains, including in Avery, Ashe, and Watauga counties. Rainfall totals decrease with elevation with 2 to 3 inches expected near Lenoir. Across the foothills and mountains, the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch, which means flash flooding could occur over the next day.

In other parts of the foothills and piedmont, 1.5 to 2 inches of rain could be observed in Hickory, and upwards of one inch in Charlotte.

Although a tropical storm watch has not been issued for counties such as Mecklenburg, Avery, Ashe and Watauga, residents should monitor changing weather conditions over the next few days.

Rainfall amounts and max wind gusts from the remnants of #Zeta and the cold front tonight and Thursday. #cltwx #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/jHu7avUYBX — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) October 28, 2020

And while Zeta's strongest winds and highest rainfall rates are expected in the higher elevations of the Carolinas west of Interstate 77, there is a low risk potential for severe weather along the Interstate 77 and Instate 85 corridors Thursday.

Cities like Charlotte, Statesville, Columbia, and Greenville, could see an isolated tornado risk early Thursday morning through Thursday afternoon.

Across the Southeast and Carolinas, residents are encouraged to charge batteries, phones, and radios ahead of Zeta. Scattered power outages are possible Thursday.

Hickory, Newton, Morganton, and Gastonia

WIND: Below tropical storm force winds between 20-30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph. Winds are strongest between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

ACT NOW: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force.

IMPACTS: Limited damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects, such as yard furniture, blown about. Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. Scattered power and communications outages.

FLOODING RAINS: Potential for localized flooding rain. Rivers and tributaries may quickly rise with swifter currents. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become swollen and overflow in spots. Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in usually vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding of water occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds become near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and bridge closures.

TORNADO - Potential for a few tornadoes. If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly.

Charlotte, Rock Hill, Fort Mill and Statesville