Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Sports
Crime
Health
Nation World
Politics
Community
Wake Up Charlotte
Charlotte FC
Charlotte Hornets
Latest News Stories
National leaders coming to Livingstone College to discuss criminal justice reform
Women of Charlotte fire encouraging other women to join the fight in helping save lives
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day
Hourly
Maps
Closings & Delays
Chevy Storm Tracker
Traffic
Webcams
Latest Weather Stories
FORECAST: Rain and storms today
Chris Mulcahy & Larry Sprinkle Wednesday storm update: #WakeUpCLT To Go
Near Me
VERIFY
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Charlotte, NC »
62°
Charlotte, NC »
Weather
Closings
Advertise With Us
See the Difference
Where's the Money
Connect the Dots
Investigators
Charlotte Today
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Your Pics: National Puppy Day!
1/29
2/29
Blizzard and Amie
3/29
Banks, 6 months
4/29
4months old
5/29
6/29
Meet Chaos, 5 month old American Bully
7/29
8/29
chipper!
9/29
Blizzard and Amie
10/29
Waffles, she is 5 months old now. Jan 2021 (Snow) and yesterday
11/29
Hoosier
12/29
Elli May
13/29
Charlee, she is 3 now but this is my favorite pic of her
14/29
15/29
Waffles, she is 5 months old now. Jan 2021 (Snow) and yesterday
16/29
17/29
Buckley! A boxer puppy
18/29
19/29
Nola (6 months) German shepherd puppy
20/29
Princess (12yrs old) German shepherd
21/29
22/29
23/29
Janice Smith
Credit: Janice Smith
24/29
Here's my dog, Fen when he was a puppy and then now!
25/29
26/29
27/29
28/29
29/29
National Puppy Day Grayson-8 Months old
1
/
29
×
More
WCNC would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow