Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Near Me
Crime
Health
Nation World
Politics
Community
Wake Up Charlotte
Charlotte FC
Carolina Panthers
Latest News Stories
Code Red Air Quality Alert for Charlotte: Brad Panovich explains what it means
Thirsty Beaver Saloon: A Charlotte institution that has stood the test of time
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day
Hourly
Maps
Closings & Delays
Chevy Storm Tracker
Traffic
Webcams
Latest Weather Stories
FORECAST: Air quality worsens, rain arrives tomorrow
Code Red Air Quality Alert for Charlotte: Brad Panovich explains what it means
Sports
VERIFY
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Charlotte, NC »
73°
Charlotte, NC »
Weather
Closings
Advertise With Us
See the Difference
Where's the Money
Connect the Dots
Charlotte Today
Investigators
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Celebrating Pet Appreciation Week in the Carolinas
1/20
2/20
3/20
Owners Tara Harford and PJ Tortora
Credit: Owners Tara Harford and PJ Tortora
4/20
Owners Tara Harford and PJ Tortora
Credit: Owners Tara Harford and PJ Tortora
5/20
Owners Tara Harford and PJ Tortora
Credit: Owners Tara Harford and PJ Tortora
6/20
7/20
Emma Rubel
Credit: Emma Rubel
8/20
Emma Rubel
Credit: Emma Rubel
9/20
10/20
11/20
12/20
13/20
14/20
15/20
16/20
17/20
18/20
19/20
20/20
1
/
20
×
More
Before You Leave, Check This Out
WCNC would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow