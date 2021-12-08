Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Sports
Crime
Health
Nation World
Politics
Community
Wake Up Charlotte
Carolina Panthers
Charlotte Hornets
Latest News Stories
Gun found at North Meck HS, 19th on CMS campus this year
Human remains found behind Cabarrus County home
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day
Hourly
Maps
Closings & Delays
Chevy Storm Tracker
Traffic
Webcams
Latest Weather Stories
FORECAST: A chilly day for the Carolina's
FORECAST: Dense fog this morning
Near Me
VERIFY
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Charlotte, NC »
44°
Charlotte, NC »
Weather
Closings
See the Difference
Where's the Money
Connect the Dots
The Defenders
Charlotte Today
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
WCNC viewers share their Elf on a Shelf!
1/23
2/23
3/23
Twinkles and Holly going for a ride in a Llama basket.
4/23
Twinkles and Holly going for a ride in a Llama basket.
5/23
Our love struck Perry the elf.
6/23
Our kids are older so we're having a different kind of fun this year. #sullivanselfontheshelf on Instagram or Facebook will show her in ALOT of GREAT antics
7/23
With no snow from Larry, these two scamps made up their own! Merry Christmas!
8/23
9/23
Andrew M
10/23
Elf x2!
11/23
Our kids are older so we're having a different kind of fun this year. #sullivanselfontheshelf on Instagram or Facebook will show her in ALOT of GREAT antics
12/23
Our kids are older so we're having a different kind of fun this year. #sullivanselfontheshelf on Instagram or Facebook will show her in ALOT of GREAT antics
13/23
Eli and Ellie causing trouble again this Christmas season!
14/23
Eli and Ellie, causing trouble again this Christmas season!
15/23
Toby and Emma
16/23
With no snow from Larry, these two scamps made up their own! Merry Christmas!
17/23
18/23
Andrew M
19/23
20/23
#wakeupCTL
21/23
The Joker has Batman aka Frodo, and Robin in quite a predicament.
22/23
23/23
My Pre-K students made their own elf. #wakeupclt
1
/
23
×
More
WCNC would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow