Broadway is back! Wicked comes to Charlotte

Wicked officially opens up tonight at the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center. But it comes with a number of new COVID-19 safety measures in place.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Broadway is back and to kick things off in Charlotte is the return of the Queen City's most popular musical, Wicked!

“We are overjoyed to welcome audiences back to our theaters for the Broadway smash Wicked—the first show back on the road and in our theaters since Broadway dimmed its lights nearly 18 months ago," Blumenthal CEO Tom Gabbard said. "With new health protocols and masks required for all audience members, our guests can feel comfortable knowing we have their health and safety top of mind."

