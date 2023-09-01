Thousands of runners to take over I-277 for Around the Crown 10K

The event departs from and returns to Truist Field in Uptown and temporarily shuts down I-277.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 7,000 runners will take over I-277 Labor Day weekend as they participate in the Around the Crown 10K in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Race organizers said the Around The Crown 10K is the largest 10K race in the state.

But this event is more than just the race, it's a platform for unity and progress, organizers said. One of the most significant changes for 2023 is the introduction of a non-binary registration division, a step towards creating a race environment that welcomes everyone.

"We have seen first-hand how this annual event brings together many facets of the Charlotte community," Brian Mister, the race director said. "From our business and non-profit partners, folks looking to give back through donations and volunteerism, to the participants themselves who come from all walks of life. This year, participation in our Pay What You Can program doubled, and registration in our stroller division increased by 36% from 2022. We are excited to see that our efforts to provide a space for all people are working."

Race weekend events include:

Saturday, September 2

10:00 a.m. - Mad Miles Run Club Shakeout Run, Camp North End

11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. - Expo, Camp North End

4:00 p.m. - Kids’ Run, Camp North End

4:30 p.m. - Inclusivity in the Running Community Panel Discussion with Mad Miles, Ryan Montgomery, South End Spanish Club, and The Ability Experience, You Vs Yourself Gym at Camp North End

11:59 p.m. - Online race registration closes (prices range from $55-60), online

Sunday, September 3

7:15 a.m. - Race day registration closes (price is $70), Truist Field

7:30 a.m. - Race start, Truist Field

10:00 a.m. - After party , NoDa Brewing

Throughout race weekend, participants, volunteers, spectators, and other event guests can interact with the event’s sponsors including Truist, Williams Subaru, Feetures, NoDa Brewing, Brooks Running, Pepsi, VIVA Chicken, Harris Teeter, Recover Brands, Summit Coffee, and more.





