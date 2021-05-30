CLT Happenings: 10 ways to enjoy your weekend in Charlotte

Take on the summer at festivals, concerts and other festivities happening this weekend in the Queen City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Summer is officially on in the Queen City, and that means there are more ways to explore what Charlotte has to offer during the weekend. Whether you’re doing some shopping, partying it up or spending time with family, get your weekend on with festive events happening in the Charlotte area.

Food Truck Friday @ Sycamore Brewing

Stop through Sycamore Brewing for good eats and drinks at the brewery’s installation of Food Truck Friday. It features local vendors like Ooowee BBQ, Chilaka Taco Lab, Mike's Vegan, and Stick It 2 You Skewers and will run from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, June 24. Visit here for more information on this event.

Stop the Violence Day @ Spirit Square

Come out to make a difference with friends and family at Heal Charlotte’s Stop the Violence Day. The city-wide violence prevention event is in partnership with local organizations like UNC Charlotte and CMPD, and it will feature performances and educational presentations to advocate for peace and prosperity in the community. The event kicks at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 26. Tickets are free. More information can be found here.

SummerStockCLT Festival @ Camp Greene Park

Make your way to Camp Greene Park for Health Empowerment Renewal and the park’s first annual SummerStockCLT Festival. The day-long event will celebrate the West side of Charlotte’s rich cultural heritage with a mural installation, performances from Charlotte artists and more events for all ages. The festival kicks off at 11 a.m. Sunday and is free to the public. Find more information here.

Pride Brunch @ El Thrifty

Get your party on at El Thrifty at Optimist Hall Sunday, June 27 for Pride Brunch featuring pride cocktails. $1 from each cocktail will be donated to Time Out Youth, an organization dedicated to the advocacy and advancement of LGBTQ youth. The event is free and runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Find more information here.

Charlotte Fair @ Charlotte Motor Speedway

This weekend is the last chance to bring the family out to the Charlotte Fair, featuring epic rides, a petting zoo and all the funnel cake you can eat. The fair will be open all weekend long from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., concluding Sunday. Tickets start at $5 and can be purchased here.

River Jam @ Whitewater Center

Spend a weekend at the U.S. National Whitewater Center getting active and jamming out to local and up and comings acts at River Jam. Atika will take the stage Friday, followed by Little Bird on Saturday, and Underground Springhouse will close Sunday. All events are free; see more details here.

Live Under The Oaks @ Birkdale Village

Kick your weekend off with live music at the Grove at Birkdale Village every Friday evening from April to October this year. This week’s performer is the Tim Cook Band, and the event will feature an onsite bar provided by Red Rocks Cafe. The event is free and will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Find more information here.

Courtyard Cinemas @ Optimist Hall

Grab a bite to eat at one of Optimist Hall’s many food vendors and stay for this weekend’s Courtyard Cinemas event under the Queen City sunset. This weekend’s feature is “Grease,” and it’ll start at 7 p.m. Attendance to the film showing is free. Find more information here.

Party in the Park @ Mint Museum Randolph

Bring the family out to Party in the Park at the Mint Museum’s Randolph location on the last Sunday of each month starting at 1 p.m. The event includes free admission to the museum, food trucks, live music, and a cash bar on the terrace. Tickets and more information are available here.