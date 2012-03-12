Charlotte Pride Parade to return in 2022

Charlotte's largest and most colorful parade and festival will return in 2022, Charlotte Pride announced.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A pinnacle celebration for Charlotte Pride will return to the city in 2022.

The organization announced Saturday that the annual Charlotte Pride Parade will return in 2022 after being canceled earlier this year.

Event organizers are asking the public to help prepare for Charlotte's largest and most colorful parade with donations.

The annual Charlotte Pride Parade returns in 2022! Date coming soon! With over 150 entrants, the Charlotte Pride Parade is the largest annual parade in the city! Help us prepare for a dazzling return of the parade in 2022! Donate $15 or $150 today: https://t.co/SgsMAfpegQ pic.twitter.com/DvcXrg0Bxa — Charlotte Pride (@cltpride) December 4, 2021

Charlotte Pride canceled its parade earlier this year due to concerns over the highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant still spreading in the community.

Charlotte Pride originally postponed the parade and Uptown celebrations from August to Oct. 24 earlier this year as vaccinations started to become widely available. At the time, organizers wanted to give time for more people to get vaccinated.

Next year's parade would be the first held in Charlotte since 2019. A tentative date for the parade has not yet been announced.