Charlotte Pride Parade to return in 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A pinnacle celebration for Charlotte Pride will return to the city in 2022.
The organization announced Saturday that the annual Charlotte Pride Parade will return in 2022 after being canceled earlier this year.
Event organizers are asking the public to help prepare for Charlotte's largest and most colorful parade with donations.
Charlotte Pride canceled its parade earlier this year due to concerns over the highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant still spreading in the community.
Charlotte Pride originally postponed the parade and Uptown celebrations from August to Oct. 24 earlier this year as vaccinations started to become widely available. At the time, organizers wanted to give time for more people to get vaccinated.
Next year's parade would be the first held in Charlotte since 2019. A tentative date for the parade has not yet been announced.
You can donate to help with parade efforts here.