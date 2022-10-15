Concord Fire Department hosts open house to teach fire safety

The Concord Fire Department is asking every resident to embrace the 2022 Fire Prevention Week theme and have a home fire escape plan and practice it.

CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Fire Department teamed up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week.

The fire department said this year’s campaign, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape,” works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.

In support of FPW, the Concord Fire Department held an Open House at Fire Station 3 on Saturday with children’s activities, safety training, demonstrations and more.

“Today’s homes burn faster than ever. You may have as little as two minutes (or even less time) to safely escape a home fire from the time the smoke alarm sounds," Lorraine Carli, Vice President of Outreach and Advocacy at NFPA, said. Your ability to get out of a home during a fire depends on early warning from smoke alarms and advance planning,”

The Concord Fire Department is asking every resident to embrace the 2022 Fire Prevention Week theme and have a home fire escape plan and practice it.

“Everyone needs to be prepared in advance so that they know what to do when the smoke alarm sounds," Brad Hunt, Deputy Fire Marshal with Concord Fire Department, said. "Given that every home is different, every home fire escape plan will also be different."

