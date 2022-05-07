Crayola IDEAWorks ready for limited engagement in Charlotte

The attraction challenges guests' creativity, offering more than 100 interactive activities.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new, colorful attraction is coming to the Queen City. Organizers of Crayola IDEAworks call the exhibition the ultimate creativity attraction.

After wrapping up its inaugural run in Philadelphia, the anticipated event is making its second stop at Camp North End.

"It's a great location, but it's also for families. There's just so many things you can do in the area - food trucks, engagement, coffees, some areas for the kids to play," said executive producer Clayton Ferguson. "So, we just fell in love with it and are really excited to be in Charlotte."

He describes the attraction as fun and eye-opening.

"There's all different types of approaches to creativity. And we want to be able to really equip people and everybody from kids to adults, to be able to utilize their creativity and make solutions to the world's problems," he said.

Ferguson said the first half is an idea workshop.

"We have are these really neat RFID bands and quizzes and these engagements all the way through it."

The other half is the Colorverse, which includes opportunities for selfies and other engaging activities. There are over 100 different interactive activities.

"We really want to help engage you with the questions along the way. And at the very end, we're able to show what your creative strengths are," Ferguson said.

The IDEAworks exhibit will open to the public Friday, May 13, and run through Labor Day. For ticket information, click here.