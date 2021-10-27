How to get free admission to 3 of Charlotte's most popular museums

Special programming will rotate among Mint Museum Uptown, the Knight Theater and the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts & Culture.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wednesday Night Live: A Levine Art Series, a new program from Bank of America, will include free admission to some of Charlotte's most popular museums through December.

Mint Museum will host the first event on Oct. 27, with its annual Halloween concert and costume contest. The Youth Orchestras of Charlotte will perform a series of Halloween-themed nocturnes and guests are encouraged to dress up in their costumes.

Wednesday Night Live will also include appearances by some of Charlotte's top comedians for a special Thanksgiving discussion on Nov. 23 and Christmas carols at the Knight Theater Plaza on Dec. 15.

