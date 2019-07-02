CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All-Star Weekend is coming to Charlotte soon, but it won't be the only event happening in the Queen City.

For those more interested in art over sports, an art show is making its way to Charlotte.

Creative Canvas is a nationwide tour for the most skilled artists, fashion designers, and up-and-coming creators. It is an art show -- but not a traditional one.

"I think it's a great opportunity for people who don't get a lot of exposure to get their stuff out there to see what makes them tick, inspires them, and what they're passionate about," said Daniel Dugas, a Charlotte-based artist involved with the show.

Dugas is a product designer by day working more than the typical 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. job.

"It's very stressful so I needed an outlet to balance my life out," Dugas said.

That outlet, for him, is art.

Dugas is one of about 10 artists who will get national exposure thanks to the tour.

