CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Many concerts and other events have been canceled.

Our calendar (and free events lists) here at Charlotte on the Cheap are sort of like ghost towns. We’ve put up “canceled” signs on many events, but even the ones that aren’t marked as canceled most likely have been canceled. That live events calendar will be ready to go when we get past this.

For now, our focus has to change. So we have created a new calendar, just of virtual events. You’ll find live streamed concerts, music lessons, history talks, opera performances and more. We’ll be adding to this list all the time, so if you know of anything that should be on the list, please email info@charlotteonthecheap.com.

This is a calendar, so it doesn’t include all the great online resources that we’re all learning about, like virtual tours of art museums. We’ll be putting together a big list of those resources soon.

And don’t forget all of the amazing online resources that your library card with Charlotte Mecklenburg Library offers you. (And you can get a virtual card in moments–it’s active immediately!)

What other kind of content would be useful to you right now? Let us know and we’ll work to make it happen.

RELATED: Cases of coronavirus continue to rise across Carolina: Real-time updates Friday, March 20

RELATED: 'We have community spread,' Mecklenburg County health director says

But back to our virtual events calendar. Of course, we want to highlight local events, but one silver lining is that now you can experience live events from all over the globe. An opera in New York. A musical festival (from the artists’ homes!) in Wilmington. This is an opportunity to find your new favorite artist.

Some of these events will allow you to interact with the artists, so in a strange way, it might be more intimate than a live show.

Keep in mind that we are being deprived of some live experiences, but many musicians are losing their livelihood. So if there’s an opportunity to tip during the show, or to buy merchandise, please do so if you can.

Please be patient with the hosts of these events. This is a first for many of them and technology can be quirky.

We just started this list, and we expect it to grow a lot, so please bookmark it and keep checking back.

Virtual Events Calendar

Friday, March 20, 2020

Iron Chef Michael Symon: Daily Dinner Live

5:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Center for Puppetry Arts: Captain Healthy and Safety Dog

10:00 am | FREE | Virtual

Live Streams with Mr. Jon & Friends -- music performer for kids

10:30 am | FREE | Virtual

Left Bank Live - Virtual Music, comedy, poetry festival (12 hours a day)

11:00 am to 11:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Facebook Watch Party: UNC Symphony Orchestra's February 2019 performance of Fauré "Suite from Pelléas et Mélisande, Op. 80

11:30 am | FREE | Virtual

Center for Puppetry Arts: Little Red Hen

12:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Lunch Doodle with Mo Willems

1:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Cooking Lessons for Kids with $5 Dinners

1:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Center for Puppetry Arts: Aesop's Fantastical Fables

1:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Daily Sing-Along/Play-Along with Erin Mae

1:30 pm | FREE | Virtual

Andrew Duhon Trio live stream

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Stories with author Oliver Jeffers

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Draw Every Day with JJK: Webcasts for young artists

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Story Time with Shelter Animals at Humane Society of Charlotte

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Center for Puppetry Arts: Little Red Hen

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Story time with author Mac Barnett

3:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Free online 'ukulele lessons for kids (and adults)

4:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Draw with Narwal and Jelly author and illustrator Ben Clanton

5:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Hot Glass Alley: Glassblowing Demo on Facebook Live

6:00 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Afternoon Serenades with Highway Buddha and more (easy going, easy listening)

6:30 pm | FREE | Virtual

United We Move: Home Work-Ins with Planet Fitness

7:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

The Music Never Stops: Facebook Live event at Tin Roof Charlotte with Kris Hitchcock to support displaced staff and musicians

7:00 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Nightly Met Opera Streams

7:30 pm | FREE | Virtual

Bluesboy Jag Facebook Live House Party

8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Phish Tribute: The Lizards DwD 2020 Live on FB

8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Stay at Home Live featuring Town Meeting

8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Shut In & Sing Music Festival (pay what you can)

8:00 pm to 10:00 pm | Virtual

Live Stream: Friday Jams with Donnie and the Dry Heavers

8:00 pm to 11:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars

8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Saturday, March 21, 2020

Left Bank Live - Virtual Music, comedy, poetry festival (12 hours a day)

11:00 am to 11:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Debbie Allen teaches a ballet and African dance class for kids age 3-7 on Instagram Live

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Afternoon Serenades with Highway Buddha and more (easy going, easy listening)

6:30 pm | FREE | Virtual

Live and Rockin' on Bynum Front Porch -- Virtual Show with music and storytelling

6:30 pm | FREE | Virtual

United We Move: Home Work-Ins with Planet Fitness

7:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Virtual Concert with Lisa De Novo and Jimmy Ski

7:30 pm to 9:30 pm | FREE | Virtual

Nightly Met Opera Streams

7:30 pm | FREE | Virtual

Bluesboy Jag Facebook Live House Party

8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Stay at Home Live featuring Slam Kitchen

8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Shut In & Sing Music Festival (pay what you can)

8:00 pm to 10:00 pm | Virtual

Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars

8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Sunday, March 22, 2020

Left Bank Live - Virtual Music, comedy, poetry festival (12 hours a day)

11:00 am to 11:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Shut In & Sing Music Festival (pay what you can)

12:00 pm to 3:00 pm | Virtual

Online concert by Sara Depp in Seattle -- donations for Seattle coffee shop

1:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Afternoon Serenades with Highway Buddha and more (easy going, easy listening)

6:30 pm | FREE | Virtual

United We Move: Home Work-Ins with Planet Fitness

7:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Charlotte songwriters putting on virtual concert to help The Evening Muse

7:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Nightly Met Opera Streams

7:30 pm | FREE | Virtual

Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars

8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Monday, March 23, 2020

Iron Chef Michael Symon: Daily Dinner Live

5:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Live Streams with Mr. Jon & Friends -- music performer for kids

10:30 am | FREE | Virtual

Virtual Family Co-Working with MOMentum

11:00 am | FREE | Virtual

Lunch Doodle with Mo Willems

1:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Cooking Lessons for Kids with $5 Dinners

1:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Daily Sing-Along/Play-Along with Erin Mae

1:30 pm | FREE | Virtual

Stories with author Oliver Jeffers

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Draw Every Day with JJK: Webcasts for young artists

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Story time with author Mac Barnett

3:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

United We Move: Home Work-Ins with Planet Fitness

7:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars

8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Aarodynamics Live Quarantine Webshow

9:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Iron Chef Michael Symon: Daily Dinner Live

5:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Live Streams with Mr. Jon & Friends -- music performer for kids

10:30 am | FREE | Virtual

Lunch Doodle with Mo Willems

1:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Cooking Lessons for Kids with $5 Dinners

1:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Daily Sing-Along/Play-Along with Erin Mae

1:30 pm | FREE | Virtual

Stories with author Oliver Jeffers

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Draw Every Day with JJK: Webcasts for young artists

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Story time with author Mac Barnett

3:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

United We Move: Home Work-Ins with Planet Fitness

7:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars

8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Iron Chef Michael Symon: Daily Dinner Live

5:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Live Streams with Mr. Jon & Friends -- music performer for kids

10:30 am | FREE | Virtual

Lunch Doodle with Mo Willems

1:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Cooking Lessons for Kids with $5 Dinners

1:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Daily Sing-Along/Play-Along with Erin Mae

1:30 pm | FREE | Virtual

Stories with author Oliver Jeffers

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Draw Every Day with JJK: Webcasts for young artists

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Virtual Family Co-Working with MOMentum

3:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Story time with author Mac Barnett

3:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

United We Move: Home Work-Ins with Planet Fitness

7:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Live Stream: Shake Sugaree Residency at The Kraken with Jonathan Byrd and the Pickup Cowboys

7:00 pm to 10:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Stay at Home Live featuring Parsonsfield

8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars

8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Thursday, March 26, 2020

Iron Chef Michael Symon: Daily Dinner Live

5:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Live Streams with Mr. Jon & Friends -- music performer for kids

10:30 am | FREE | Virtual

Lunch Doodle with Mo Willems

1:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Cooking Lessons for Kids with $5 Dinners

1:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Daily Sing-Along/Play-Along with Erin Mae

1:30 pm | FREE | Virtual

Stories with author Oliver Jeffers

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Draw Every Day with JJK: Webcasts for young artists

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Story time with author Mac Barnett

3:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

United We Move: Home Work-Ins with Planet Fitness

7:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Shut In & Sing Music Festival (pay what you can)

8:00 pm to 10:00 pm | Virtual

Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars

8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Friday, March 27, 2020

Iron Chef Michael Symon: Daily Dinner Live

5:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Live Streams with Mr. Jon & Friends -- music performer for kids

10:30 am | FREE | Virtual

Lunch Doodle with Mo Willems

1:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Cooking Lessons for Kids with $5 Dinners

1:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Daily Sing-Along/Play-Along with Erin Mae

1:30 pm | FREE | Virtual

Stories with author Oliver Jeffers

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Draw Every Day with JJK: Webcasts for young artists

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Story time with author Mac Barnett

3:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

United We Move: Home Work-Ins with Planet Fitness

7:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

David Childers & The Serpents -- The Stay Safe Sessions

8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Stay at Home Live featuring Bella's Bartok

8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Shut In & Sing Music Festival (pay what you can)

8:00 pm to 10:00 pm | Virtual

Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars

8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Saturday, March 28, 2020

Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

United We Move: Home Work-Ins with Planet Fitness

7:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Stay at Home Live featuring Consider the Source

8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Shut In & Sing Music Festival (pay what you can)

8:00 pm to 10:00 pm | Virtual

Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars

8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Sunday, March 29, 2020

Shut In & Sing Music Festival (pay what you can)

12:00 pm to 3:00 pm | Virtual

Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars

8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Monday, March 30, 2020

Virtual Family Co-Working with MOMentum

11:00 am | FREE | Virtual

Daily Sing-Along/Play-Along with Erin Mae

1:30 pm | FREE | Virtual

Draw Every Day with JJK: Webcasts for young artists

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars

8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Daily Sing-Along/Play-Along with Erin Mae

1:30 pm | FREE | Virtual

Draw Every Day with JJK: Webcasts for young artists

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars

8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Daily Sing-Along/Play-Along with Erin Mae

1:30 pm | FREE | Virtual

Draw Every Day with JJK: Webcasts for young artists

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Live Stream: Shake Sugaree Residency at The Kraken with Jonathan Byrd and the Pickup Cowboys

7:00 pm to 10:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars

8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Thursday, April 2, 2020

Daily Sing-Along/Play-Along with Erin Mae

1:30 pm | FREE | Virtual

Draw Every Day with JJK: Webcasts for young artists

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Shut In & Sing Music Festival (pay what you can)

8:00 pm to 10:00 pm | Virtual

Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars

8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Friday, April 3, 2020

Daily Sing-Along/Play-Along with Erin Mae

1:30 pm | FREE | Virtual

Draw Every Day with JJK: Webcasts for young artists

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Shut In & Sing Music Festival (pay what you can)

8:00 pm to 10:00 pm | Virtual

Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars

8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Saturday, April 4, 2020

Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Shut In & Sing Music Festival (pay what you can)

8:00 pm to 10:00 pm | Virtual

Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars

8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Sunday, April 5, 2020

Shut In & Sing Music Festival (pay what you can)

12:00 pm to 3:00 pm | Virtual

Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars

8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Monday, April 6, 2020

Daily Sing-Along/Play-Along with Erin Mae

1:30 pm | FREE | Virtual

Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars

8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Daily Sing-Along/Play-Along with Erin Mae

1:30 pm | FREE | Virtual

Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars

8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Daily Sing-Along/Play-Along with Erin Mae

1:30 pm | FREE | Virtual

Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Live Stream: Shake Sugaree Residency at The Kraken with Jonathan Byrd and the Pickup Cowboys

7:00 pm to 10:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars

8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Thursday, April 9, 2020

Daily Sing-Along/Play-Along with Erin Mae

1:30 pm | FREE | Virtual

Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars

8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Friday, April 10, 2020

Daily Sing-Along/Play-Along with Erin Mae

1:30 pm | FREE | Virtual

Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars

8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Saturday, April 11, 2020

Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars

8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Sunday, April 12, 2020

Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars

8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Live Stream: Shake Sugaree Residency at The Kraken with Jonathan Byrd and the Pickup Cowboys

7:00 pm to 10:00 pm | FREE | Virtual