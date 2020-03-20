CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Many concerts and other events have been canceled.
Our calendar (and free events lists) here at Charlotte on the Cheap are sort of like ghost towns. We’ve put up “canceled” signs on many events, but even the ones that aren’t marked as canceled most likely have been canceled. That live events calendar will be ready to go when we get past this.
For now, our focus has to change. So we have created a new calendar, just of virtual events. You’ll find live streamed concerts, music lessons, history talks, opera performances and more. We’ll be adding to this list all the time, so if you know of anything that should be on the list, please email info@charlotteonthecheap.com.
This is a calendar, so it doesn’t include all the great online resources that we’re all learning about, like virtual tours of art museums. We’ll be putting together a big list of those resources soon.
And don’t forget all of the amazing online resources that your library card with Charlotte Mecklenburg Library offers you. (And you can get a virtual card in moments–it’s active immediately!)
What other kind of content would be useful to you right now? Let us know and we’ll work to make it happen.
But back to our virtual events calendar. Of course, we want to highlight local events, but one silver lining is that now you can experience live events from all over the globe. An opera in New York. A musical festival (from the artists’ homes!) in Wilmington. This is an opportunity to find your new favorite artist.
Some of these events will allow you to interact with the artists, so in a strange way, it might be more intimate than a live show.
Keep in mind that we are being deprived of some live experiences, but many musicians are losing their livelihood. So if there’s an opportunity to tip during the show, or to buy merchandise, please do so if you can.
Please be patient with the hosts of these events. This is a first for many of them and technology can be quirky.
We just started this list, and we expect it to grow a lot, so please bookmark it and keep checking back.
Virtual Events Calendar
Friday, March 20, 2020
Iron Chef Michael Symon: Daily Dinner Live
5:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Center for Puppetry Arts: Captain Healthy and Safety Dog
10:00 am | FREE | Virtual
Live Streams with Mr. Jon & Friends -- music performer for kids
10:30 am | FREE | Virtual
Left Bank Live - Virtual Music, comedy, poetry festival (12 hours a day)
11:00 am to 11:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Facebook Watch Party: UNC Symphony Orchestra's February 2019 performance of Fauré "Suite from Pelléas et Mélisande, Op. 80
11:30 am | FREE | Virtual
Center for Puppetry Arts: Little Red Hen
12:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Lunch Doodle with Mo Willems
1:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Cooking Lessons for Kids with $5 Dinners
1:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Center for Puppetry Arts: Aesop's Fantastical Fables
1:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Daily Sing-Along/Play-Along with Erin Mae
1:30 pm | FREE | Virtual
Andrew Duhon Trio live stream
2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Stories with author Oliver Jeffers
2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Draw Every Day with JJK: Webcasts for young artists
2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars
2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Story Time with Shelter Animals at Humane Society of Charlotte
2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Center for Puppetry Arts: Little Red Hen
2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Story time with author Mac Barnett
3:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Free online 'ukulele lessons for kids (and adults)
4:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Draw with Narwal and Jelly author and illustrator Ben Clanton
5:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Hot Glass Alley: Glassblowing Demo on Facebook Live
6:00 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Afternoon Serenades with Highway Buddha and more (easy going, easy listening)
6:30 pm | FREE | Virtual
United We Move: Home Work-Ins with Planet Fitness
7:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
The Music Never Stops: Facebook Live event at Tin Roof Charlotte with Kris Hitchcock to support displaced staff and musicians
7:00 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Nightly Met Opera Streams
7:30 pm | FREE | Virtual
Bluesboy Jag Facebook Live House Party
8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Phish Tribute: The Lizards DwD 2020 Live on FB
8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Stay at Home Live featuring Town Meeting
8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Shut In & Sing Music Festival (pay what you can)
8:00 pm to 10:00 pm | Virtual
Live Stream: Friday Jams with Donnie and the Dry Heavers
8:00 pm to 11:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars
8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Saturday, March 21, 2020
Left Bank Live - Virtual Music, comedy, poetry festival (12 hours a day)
11:00 am to 11:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars
2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Debbie Allen teaches a ballet and African dance class for kids age 3-7 on Instagram Live
2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Afternoon Serenades with Highway Buddha and more (easy going, easy listening)
6:30 pm | FREE | Virtual
Live and Rockin' on Bynum Front Porch -- Virtual Show with music and storytelling
6:30 pm | FREE | Virtual
United We Move: Home Work-Ins with Planet Fitness
7:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Virtual Concert with Lisa De Novo and Jimmy Ski
7:30 pm to 9:30 pm | FREE | Virtual
Nightly Met Opera Streams
7:30 pm | FREE | Virtual
Bluesboy Jag Facebook Live House Party
8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Stay at Home Live featuring Slam Kitchen
8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Shut In & Sing Music Festival (pay what you can)
8:00 pm to 10:00 pm | Virtual
Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars
8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Sunday, March 22, 2020
Left Bank Live - Virtual Music, comedy, poetry festival (12 hours a day)
11:00 am to 11:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Shut In & Sing Music Festival (pay what you can)
12:00 pm to 3:00 pm | Virtual
Online concert by Sara Depp in Seattle -- donations for Seattle coffee shop
1:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars
2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Afternoon Serenades with Highway Buddha and more (easy going, easy listening)
6:30 pm | FREE | Virtual
United We Move: Home Work-Ins with Planet Fitness
7:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Charlotte songwriters putting on virtual concert to help The Evening Muse
7:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Nightly Met Opera Streams
7:30 pm | FREE | Virtual
Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars
8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Monday, March 23, 2020
Iron Chef Michael Symon: Daily Dinner Live
5:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Live Streams with Mr. Jon & Friends -- music performer for kids
10:30 am | FREE | Virtual
Virtual Family Co-Working with MOMentum
11:00 am | FREE | Virtual
Lunch Doodle with Mo Willems
1:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Cooking Lessons for Kids with $5 Dinners
1:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Daily Sing-Along/Play-Along with Erin Mae
1:30 pm | FREE | Virtual
Stories with author Oliver Jeffers
2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Draw Every Day with JJK: Webcasts for young artists
2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars
2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Story time with author Mac Barnett
3:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
United We Move: Home Work-Ins with Planet Fitness
7:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars
8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Aarodynamics Live Quarantine Webshow
9:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Iron Chef Michael Symon: Daily Dinner Live
5:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Live Streams with Mr. Jon & Friends -- music performer for kids
10:30 am | FREE | Virtual
Lunch Doodle with Mo Willems
1:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Cooking Lessons for Kids with $5 Dinners
1:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Daily Sing-Along/Play-Along with Erin Mae
1:30 pm | FREE | Virtual
Stories with author Oliver Jeffers
2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Draw Every Day with JJK: Webcasts for young artists
2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars
2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Story time with author Mac Barnett
3:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
United We Move: Home Work-Ins with Planet Fitness
7:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars
8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Iron Chef Michael Symon: Daily Dinner Live
5:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Live Streams with Mr. Jon & Friends -- music performer for kids
10:30 am | FREE | Virtual
Lunch Doodle with Mo Willems
1:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Cooking Lessons for Kids with $5 Dinners
1:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Daily Sing-Along/Play-Along with Erin Mae
1:30 pm | FREE | Virtual
Stories with author Oliver Jeffers
2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Draw Every Day with JJK: Webcasts for young artists
2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars
2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Virtual Family Co-Working with MOMentum
3:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Story time with author Mac Barnett
3:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
United We Move: Home Work-Ins with Planet Fitness
7:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Live Stream: Shake Sugaree Residency at The Kraken with Jonathan Byrd and the Pickup Cowboys
7:00 pm to 10:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Stay at Home Live featuring Parsonsfield
8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars
8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Thursday, March 26, 2020
Iron Chef Michael Symon: Daily Dinner Live
5:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Live Streams with Mr. Jon & Friends -- music performer for kids
10:30 am | FREE | Virtual
Lunch Doodle with Mo Willems
1:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Cooking Lessons for Kids with $5 Dinners
1:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Daily Sing-Along/Play-Along with Erin Mae
1:30 pm | FREE | Virtual
Stories with author Oliver Jeffers
2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Draw Every Day with JJK: Webcasts for young artists
2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars
2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Story time with author Mac Barnett
3:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
United We Move: Home Work-Ins with Planet Fitness
7:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Shut In & Sing Music Festival (pay what you can)
8:00 pm to 10:00 pm | Virtual
Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars
8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Friday, March 27, 2020
Iron Chef Michael Symon: Daily Dinner Live
5:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Live Streams with Mr. Jon & Friends -- music performer for kids
10:30 am | FREE | Virtual
Lunch Doodle with Mo Willems
1:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Cooking Lessons for Kids with $5 Dinners
1:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Daily Sing-Along/Play-Along with Erin Mae
1:30 pm | FREE | Virtual
Stories with author Oliver Jeffers
2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Draw Every Day with JJK: Webcasts for young artists
2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars
2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Story time with author Mac Barnett
3:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
United We Move: Home Work-Ins with Planet Fitness
7:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
David Childers & The Serpents -- The Stay Safe Sessions
8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Stay at Home Live featuring Bella's Bartok
8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Shut In & Sing Music Festival (pay what you can)
8:00 pm to 10:00 pm | Virtual
Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars
8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Saturday, March 28, 2020
Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars
2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
United We Move: Home Work-Ins with Planet Fitness
7:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Stay at Home Live featuring Consider the Source
8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Shut In & Sing Music Festival (pay what you can)
8:00 pm to 10:00 pm | Virtual
Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars
8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Sunday, March 29, 2020
Shut In & Sing Music Festival (pay what you can)
12:00 pm to 3:00 pm | Virtual
Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars
2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars
8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Monday, March 30, 2020
Virtual Family Co-Working with MOMentum
11:00 am | FREE | Virtual
Daily Sing-Along/Play-Along with Erin Mae
1:30 pm | FREE | Virtual
Draw Every Day with JJK: Webcasts for young artists
2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars
2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars
8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Daily Sing-Along/Play-Along with Erin Mae
1:30 pm | FREE | Virtual
Draw Every Day with JJK: Webcasts for young artists
2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars
2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars
8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Wednesday, April 1, 2020
Daily Sing-Along/Play-Along with Erin Mae
1:30 pm | FREE | Virtual
Draw Every Day with JJK: Webcasts for young artists
2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars
2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Live Stream: Shake Sugaree Residency at The Kraken with Jonathan Byrd and the Pickup Cowboys
7:00 pm to 10:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars
8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Thursday, April 2, 2020
Daily Sing-Along/Play-Along with Erin Mae
1:30 pm | FREE | Virtual
Draw Every Day with JJK: Webcasts for young artists
2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars
2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Shut In & Sing Music Festival (pay what you can)
8:00 pm to 10:00 pm | Virtual
Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars
8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Friday, April 3, 2020
Daily Sing-Along/Play-Along with Erin Mae
1:30 pm | FREE | Virtual
Draw Every Day with JJK: Webcasts for young artists
2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars
2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Shut In & Sing Music Festival (pay what you can)
8:00 pm to 10:00 pm | Virtual
Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars
8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Saturday, April 4, 2020
Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars
2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Shut In & Sing Music Festival (pay what you can)
8:00 pm to 10:00 pm | Virtual
Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars
8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Sunday, April 5, 2020
Shut In & Sing Music Festival (pay what you can)
12:00 pm to 3:00 pm | Virtual
Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars
2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars
8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Monday, April 6, 2020
Daily Sing-Along/Play-Along with Erin Mae
1:30 pm | FREE | Virtual
Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars
2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars
8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Tuesday, April 7, 2020
Daily Sing-Along/Play-Along with Erin Mae
1:30 pm | FREE | Virtual
Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars
2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars
8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Wednesday, April 8, 2020
Daily Sing-Along/Play-Along with Erin Mae
1:30 pm | FREE | Virtual
Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars
2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Live Stream: Shake Sugaree Residency at The Kraken with Jonathan Byrd and the Pickup Cowboys
7:00 pm to 10:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars
8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Thursday, April 9, 2020
Daily Sing-Along/Play-Along with Erin Mae
1:30 pm | FREE | Virtual
Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars
2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars
8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Friday, April 10, 2020
Daily Sing-Along/Play-Along with Erin Mae
1:30 pm | FREE | Virtual
Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars
2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars
8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Saturday, April 11, 2020
Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars
2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars
8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Sunday, April 12, 2020
Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars
2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Stars In The House – Live Performances By Broadway & Film Stars
8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Live Stream: Shake Sugaree Residency at The Kraken with Jonathan Byrd and the Pickup Cowboys
7:00 pm to 10:00 pm | FREE | Virtual