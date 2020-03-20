CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Many concerts and other events have been canceled.

Our calendar (and free events lists) here at Charlotte on the Cheap are sort of like ghost towns. We’ve put up “canceled” signs on many events, but even the ones that aren’t marked as canceled most likely have been canceled. That live events calendar will be ready to go when we get past this.

For now, our focus has to change. So we have created a new calendar, just of virtual events. You’ll find live streamed concerts, music lessons, history talks, opera performances and more. We’ll be adding to this list all the time, so if you know of anything that should be on the list, please email info@charlotteonthecheap.com.

This is a calendar, so it doesn’t include all the great online resources that we’re all learning about, like virtual tours of art museums. We’ll be putting together a big list of those resources soon.

And don’t forget all of the amazing online resources that your library card with Charlotte Mecklenburg Library offers you. (And you can get a virtual card in moments–it’s active immediately!)

What other kind of content would be useful to you right now? Let us know and we’ll work to make it happen.

RELATED: Cases of coronavirus continue to rise across Carolina: Real-time updates Friday, March 20

RELATED: 'We have community spread,' Mecklenburg County health director says

But back to our virtual events calendar. Of course, we want to highlight local events, but one silver lining is that now you can experience live events from all over the globe. An opera in New York. A musical festival (from the artists’ homes!) in Wilmington. This is an opportunity to find your new favorite artist.

Some of these events will allow you to interact with the artists, so in a strange way, it might be more intimate than a live show.

Keep in mind that we are being deprived of some live experiences, but many musicians are losing their livelihood. So if there’s an opportunity to tip during the show, or to buy merchandise, please do so if you can.

Please be patient with the hosts of these events. This is a first for many of them and technology can be quirky.

We just started this list, and we expect it to grow a lot, so please bookmark it and keep checking back.

Virtual Events Calendar

Friday, March 20, 2020

5:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

10:00 am | FREE | Virtual

10:30 am | FREE | Virtual

11:00 am to 11:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

11:30 am | FREE | Virtual

12:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

1:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

1:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

1:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

1:30 pm | FREE | Virtual

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

3:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

4:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

5:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

6:00 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

6:30 pm | FREE | Virtual

7:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

7:00 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

7:30 pm | FREE | Virtual

8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

8:00 pm to 10:00 pm | Virtual

8:00 pm to 11:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Saturday, March 21, 2020

11:00 am to 11:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

6:30 pm | FREE | Virtual

6:30 pm | FREE | Virtual

7:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

7:30 pm to 9:30 pm | FREE | Virtual

7:30 pm | FREE | Virtual

8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

8:00 pm to 10:00 pm | Virtual

8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Sunday, March 22, 2020

11:00 am to 11:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

12:00 pm to 3:00 pm | Virtual

1:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

6:30 pm | FREE | Virtual

7:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

7:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

7:30 pm | FREE | Virtual

8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Monday, March 23, 2020

5:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

10:30 am | FREE | Virtual

11:00 am | FREE | Virtual

1:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

1:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

1:30 pm | FREE | Virtual

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

3:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

7:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

9:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Tuesday, March 24, 2020

5:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

10:30 am | FREE | Virtual

1:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

1:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

1:30 pm | FREE | Virtual

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

3:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

7:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

5:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

10:30 am | FREE | Virtual

1:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

1:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

1:30 pm | FREE | Virtual

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

3:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

3:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

7:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

7:00 pm to 10:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Thursday, March 26, 2020

5:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

10:30 am | FREE | Virtual

1:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

1:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

1:30 pm | FREE | Virtual

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

3:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

7:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

8:00 pm to 10:00 pm | Virtual

8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Friday, March 27, 2020

5:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

10:30 am | FREE | Virtual

1:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

1:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

1:30 pm | FREE | Virtual

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

3:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

7:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

8:00 pm to 10:00 pm | Virtual

8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Saturday, March 28, 2020

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

7:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

8:00 pm to 10:00 pm | Virtual

8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Sunday, March 29, 2020

12:00 pm to 3:00 pm | Virtual

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Monday, March 30, 2020

11:00 am | FREE | Virtual

1:30 pm | FREE | Virtual

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

1:30 pm | FREE | Virtual

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

1:30 pm | FREE | Virtual

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

7:00 pm to 10:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Thursday, April 2, 2020

1:30 pm | FREE | Virtual

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

8:00 pm to 10:00 pm | Virtual

8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Friday, April 3, 2020

1:30 pm | FREE | Virtual

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

8:00 pm to 10:00 pm | Virtual

8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Saturday, April 4, 2020

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

8:00 pm to 10:00 pm | Virtual

8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Sunday, April 5, 2020

12:00 pm to 3:00 pm | Virtual

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Monday, April 6, 2020

1:30 pm | FREE | Virtual

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Tuesday, April 7, 2020

1:30 pm | FREE | Virtual

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Wednesday, April 8, 2020

1:30 pm | FREE | Virtual

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

7:00 pm to 10:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Thursday, April 9, 2020

1:30 pm | FREE | Virtual

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Friday, April 10, 2020

1:30 pm | FREE | Virtual

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Saturday, April 11, 2020

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Sunday, April 12, 2020

2:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

8:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

7:00 pm to 10:00 pm | FREE | Virtual