GREENVILLE, S.C. — Dr. C is back with a new dance challenge.

The Greenville, S.C. dentist broke the internet, again, Thursday with his rendition of Ciara's "Level Up" challenge. As of Friday night, his new video had 5,000,000 views, 114,000 shares and 34,000 comments.

Rich Constantine became a viral sensation last week by participating in Drake's "In My Feelings" Challenge, which was cleverly called, "In My Fillings". That post had 67,000,000 views, 827,000 shares and 240,000 comments, as of Friday night.

Ciara's challenge has a little more depth to it. She invited fans to bust a move but also share three ways they were going to "level up" or better their lives.

#LevelUp Season baby! My 3 ways I plan to Level Up this year! Tell me your 1-3 ways you plan to Level Up! #MotivationalMonday pic.twitter.com/heaXjk3X7J — Ciara (@ciara) July 23, 2018

Dr. C said his staff pushed him to take the Drake social media challenge in the first place.

"We like to do fun stuff to break from the office," he told the Greenville News. "They had asked me (to do this) for a couple of weeks straight, but I was too embarrassed to do it in front of them."

He ended up recording the video in secret, while everyone was out to lunch.

Dr. C's newfound fame has definitely kept Constantine Dental busy. The day after the first video went viral, the office scheduled 21 new patients, and that was just before noon, according to the Greenville News.

Alas, much to the disappointment of his new fans across the world wide web, Dr. C is married. In fact, the Pennsylvania native and his wife, Trish, just celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary as his viral video kept racking up the clicks.

“It’s going to be an anniversary we won’t forget,” he said. “That’s for sure.”

Angelia Davis with the Greenville News contributed to this report.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC