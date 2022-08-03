Hickory's new social district will allow people to enjoy alcoholic drinks on sidewalks

The new district is made possible thanks to a recent law passed by the general assembly back in September.

HICKORY, N.C. — The city of Hickory is making a designated social district in its newly revitalized downtown area.

Starting March 15, the city said people can buy drinks at local bars and restaurants and then enjoy their alcoholic beverages on sidewalks and public areas of the social district.

“Hickory’s revitalized downtown lends itself to this type of social district. We renovated Union Square and the surrounding block to be an inviting space for people of all ages to enjoy. We created additional areas for people to dine outdoors, meet with others, and enjoy downtown entertainment,” Hickory Mayor Hank Guess, said. This new social district further promotes spending time outdoors, supporting local businesses, and taking advantage of the community atmosphere created in our revitalized downtown.”

The Hickory Downtown Social District includes:

Union Square and portions of First Avenue NW

Trade Alley NW, Main Avenue, and Government Avenue SW.

The district is roughly bounded by Fourth Street on the west, First Avenue SW and Government Avenue SW to the south, Second Street NE/SE and Main Avenue Way SW to the east, and First Avenue NW to the north.

Signage is in place to mark the boundaries of the district.

Several restrictions will be in place to ensure the downtown area remains a safe, family-friendly destination.

Alcoholic beverages may be consumed in the Hickory Downtown Social District from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

No outside alcohol is permitted within the district. All alcoholic beverages must be purchased from establishments located within or contiguous to the district (in specially labeled cups) and must be consumed within the district.

ABC permitted establishments must ensure they meet all legal requirements for carding and limiting consumption of alcoholic beverages.

The establishment can only serve two beers/wine drinks or one liquor drink to one patron at a time.

Upon leaving an establishment where an alcoholic beverage is purchased, the beverage must be consumed or discarded before entering a different business that serves alcohol.

No alcoholic beverages may be brought into or consumed within Lowes Foods City Park.

All alcohol in open containers must be disposed of before exiting the district or entering a vehicle.

Hickory Police Officers will enforce the restrictions of the Hickory Downtown Social District.

For more information about the Hickory Downtown Social District and a detailed map of the coverage area, visit https://www.hickorync.gov/downtown-social-district.

