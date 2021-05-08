Michael Bublé Charlotte concert postponed due to COVID-19

Bublé's U.S. tour dates in August are being postponed to October due to raising COVID-19 cases nationwide. All tickets will be honored at the makeup shows.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Michael Bublé's Charlotte concert has been postponed again due to rising COVID-19 cases in the United States.

Bublé announced Friday that his August U.S. tour dates are rescheduled for October. He will now perform at Spectrum Center in Uptown on Sunday, Oct. 24. Bublé was originally going to perform in Charlotte in March of 2020 before COVID-19 pushed his entire tour back.

Bublé will also make stops in Raleigh, North Carolina, and Greenville, South Carolina, in October. All tickets will be honored at the makeup concerts.

"I do not want to put my fans at risk, nor my band and crew, by putting them in a situation that could possibly affect their health and therefore their friends and family," Bublé said in a statement. "It is better for me to reschedule these shows to a time when all of us are confident that we can relax and enjoy the show."

Dr. Joseph Khabbaza, MD, pulmonary and critical care physician for Cleveland Clinic said risk of transmission of COVID-19 at outdoor events remains low, but it's still important to keep safety in mind.

"When going to any festival or event where there are a lot of people, try to find a corner where you are able to distance from people you don't know,” Khabbaza said.

