'We're excited' | Breakaway Music Festival returns to Charlotte

The festival has reached over 1 million music fans with its unique brand that tailors the music festival experience by market through its highly curated lineups.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Breakaway Music Festival, one of the nation’s largest traveling, multi-genre music festivals, returns to Charlotte, North Carolina this year.

“2022 will see Breakaway expand into two amazing regions. With the addition of Kansas City and finally traveling to California, we feel like we’ve truly made a leap to becoming a national brand,” Breakaway Music Festival Co-founder Adam Lynn, said. “We’re excited to keep on sharing this amazing experience with more and more fans across the country.”

According to a news release, the festival, founded in 2013, has reached over 1 million music fans with its unique brand that tailors the music festival experience by market through its highly curated lineups that feature some of the biggest names in the industry.

“We have steered away from the “cookie-cutter” music festival and tailor the Breakaway experience to each city we visit,” Breakaway Music Co-founder Zach Ruben added. “Each festival is unquestionably unique with its own lineup, attractions and fare.”

Presale tickets for all dates go on sale through Breakaway Music Festival’s Fam Club starting Friday, March 11 at 1o a.m. For more information about Fam Club, ticketing options and lineup announcements, visit breakawayfestival.com.

Breakaway Music Festival 2022

Headliners and phase one lineups to be released at a later date.

Breakaway Kansas City

Kansas City, Mo.

August 5–6

Azura Amphitheater

Breakaway Michigan

Grand Rapids, Mich.

Aug 19–20

Belknap Park

Breakaway Ohio

Columbus, Ohio

August 26–27

Historic Crew Stadium

Breakaway Carolina

Charlotte, N.C.

September 30–October 1

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Breakaway California

City: TBA

October 14–15

Venue: TBA

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts