Guns N' Roses announces Charlotte concert on 2023 world tour

Rock legends Guns N' Roses are bringing their 2023 world tour to Spectrum Center in Uptown Charlotte on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Legendary rock band Guns N' Roses is coming to Charlotte on its 2023 world tour this summer.

The band will roll into the Queen City for a show at Spectrum Center on Tuesday, Aug. 29. The August date is the band's only stop in the Carolinas on their 2023 world tour. The lineup for the 2023 world tour is Axl Rose, Duff McKagan, Slash, Dizzy Reed, Frank Ferrer and Melissa Reese.

Guns N' Roses will kick off the tour in Tel Aviv before embarking across Europe through July. They'll return to North America in August before making their way to Charlotte on Aug. 29.

The band made a splash through its unique sponsorship of Erik Jones' No. 43 Chevrolet in the Daytona 500. Jones' car, which is owned by NASCAR champions Jimmie Johnson and Richard Petty, was a fan favorite during Daytona speedweeks.

Tickets for Guns N' Roses will be available starting with the band's Nightrain presale on Feb. 27. General public tickets will be available starting March 3. Fans can also purchase VIP packages that include premium tickets, VIP bar access and an invitation to the Paradise City Lounge before the show.

