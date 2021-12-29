Mick Jagger reveals how he ended up at the Thirsty Beaver

"Basically, if you look, they're all behind me," Mick Jagger told The Washington Post.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger swung by a popular Charlotte bar in late September, many mega fans were shocked he was able to seemingly sip a beer in peace without being bothered by bystanders.

Jagger posted the Instagram photo of him at the Thirsty Beaver on the day of his concert in the Queen City with the caption of "out and about last night in Charlotte." And 184,000 likes and nearly 4,000 comments later, Charlotte residents weren't the only ones curious how the rock star pulled that off.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Jagger said it was his idea to post a photo of him out and about in the cities he was touring. He said, before social media became bigger, people wouldn't notice him. But now that it's more popular, Jagger admitted "some people took a lot of notice and I thought, well, actually, this is kind of fun."

The Washington Post reporter asked Jagger if he had to request people look away from him while he posed, and he answered "basically, if you look, they're all behind me."

For anyone familiar, the Beaver is a tiny dive bar in the heart of Plaza Midwood that has survived redevelopment and looks hilariously out of place with giant apartments around it on three sides.

Jagger's pose became iconic enough that the Grinch later emulated it.

Out and about in Charlotte 💚😉 #IYKYK Posted by Blumenthal Performing Arts on Monday, November 15, 2021