UofSC School of Music prepares to host Mahogany Musical Festival

The event features the Colour of Music Festival Orchestra and Auntie Karen Foundation Legends of… 2021 concert with Vanessa Williams.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina School of Music is hosting the Mahogany Musical Festival, Sept. 9 through 11 featuring the Colour of Music Festival Orchestra and Auntie Karen Foundation Legends of... 2021 concert with Vanessa Williams.

This festival presents performances and masterclasses across campus and features masterworks performances at the Koger Center for the Performing Arts and School of Music Recital Hall.

Since 2013, the Colour of Music Festival has flipped the script on traditional classical music and sought to enlighten the world by performing the music of significant black classical composers. These gifted classical principals, composers, and performers of African descent share their musical talents, knowledge, and inspiration and showcase the impact of black classical musicians.

Presented by the UofSC School of Music in collaboration with the Auntie Karen Foundation whose mission is to empower, enlighten and educate through the arts, the Mahogany Music Festival will present three days of diverse classical performances.

“I am delighted the University of South Carolina is partnering with the Colour of Music Festival to recognize contributions of classical artists of African descent,” said Tayloe Harding, dean of the UofSC School of Music. “This event is in line with the School of Music ‘practicing what we preach’ regarding diversity at UofSC while allowing students and classical music fans to experience new voices and perspectives showcasing successful black artists in traditional classical settings, many of whom have walked the halls of UofSC’s School of Music.”

“The Mahogany Music Festival supports the vision of UofSC University’s board in leveraging music and the arts to make higher education accessible and relevant to the widest possible cross-section of our diverse Columbia community with music and artists of the highest caliber in an event unlike any we have seen to date,” said interim president Harris Pastides.

Colour of Music Festival | UofSC Residency Schedule: Mahogany Music Festival

Thursday, Sept. 9 | 7:30 p.m.

Alumni Chamber Music Presentation | UofSC School of Music Recital Hall

UofSC Alumni Chamber Players and Colour of Music Festival Octet | FREE; tickets are not required

Friday, Sept. 10 | 8 p.m.

Auntie Karen Foundation and The University of South Carolina School of music present the 17th Legends of... 2021 Concert & Virtual Silent Auction

Koger Center for the Arts | Tickets: $55-$77

Auntie Karen Foundation Legends of…featuring the All-Star Band at 8 p.m. and Colour of Music Festival Orchestra with guest artist Vanessa Williams conducted by Julius P. Williams

Saturday Sept. 11 | 7:30 p.m.

Masterwork Series II | Koger Center for the Arts

Colour of Music Festival Orchestra, guest conductor Julius P. Williams, and Lori C. Hicks, soprano

FREE; tickets required (Will call and box office walk-up)