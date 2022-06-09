2022 Yiasou Greek Festival is back in person

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This morning the countdown is on!
A charlotte favorite is back this coming weekend - we're talking about the Yiasou Greek Festival on east boulevard. Joining us this morning is John Shelton - the Communications Director for Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral.
The Yiasou Greek Festival began in 1978 and since then has become one of Charlotte’s largest cultural events. The Yiasou (the Greek word for Hello, Goodbye and Cheers) Greek Festival features Hellenic cultural exhibits, authentic Greek cuisine and homemade pastries, entertainment, live music and dancing, wine tastings, art, shopping and more. We are excited to share our culture with you!
Food is the main attraction at the Yiasou Festival. Greek cuisine dates back thousands of years and is part of the history and culture of Greece. Mediterranean foods are not only delicious but are known to be part of a healthy lifestyle. Fresh vegetables, olive oil, grains, fish, wine, cheese, and meat – lamb, chicken and pork are commonly used in Greek cooking. Desserts are mostly made of nuts, honey, fruits, and phyllo pastry.
Here are some of the details you may need to get to the festival. Take the CATS/Bus/Lynx Light Rail – The Festival is less than a mile walk from the East/West Boulevard Lynx station. In partnership with INLIVIAN Housing Redefined (formerly The Charlotte Housing Authority) at 400 East Boulevard, Yiasou Greek Festival patrons and volunteers may park free after 5:00 PM Friday, all day Saturday and Sunday. Take advantage of the “2-blocks stroll” to the Yiasou Greek Festival! Side street parking is available on nearby Dilworth neighboring streets, adhere to posted parking guidelines. Please do not block any driveways. Admission is $5, and FREE for children under age 12. For more information visit Yiasoufestival.org