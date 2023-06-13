5 Reasons you need an Interior Designer

A Designer will save you time and money

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Many people are worried about working with an interior designer because they don't understand what they do and are often worried that they will tell them what they've already done is all wrong or make them spend money unnecessarily. But that is not necessarily the case, our good friend, Interior Designer Lauren Clement says “there are many advantages working with an Interior designer.” “Many people are intimidate working with a designer but truly the job of the designer is to partner with the homeowner” says Clement. She adds “my jobs is to get to know your likes dislikes, comfort level, taste so that your house becomes a home.” Here are some reasons you need an Interior designer.

1: Provides a Trained Assessment

Just like your doctor analyzes every detail, so do I. I see things that a client may not have even been thinking about. I can point out options so the client has a full understanding of what will work and what won't work.

2: A Designer can $ave you Money

Yes that's right. How many times have you painted a room over and over again because you can't get the right color. “I can't tell you how many times a client has told me - "yes I bought all of this furniture because it looked great in the store and it doesn't fit right and I hate it" says Clement. A Designer can definitely save you your hard earned money.

3: A Designer has more Resources

I have all of the resources at my fingertips for tile, furniture, rugs, cabinetry, lighting -- everything for the new, old or home renovation. A client doesn't have to run all over the place trying to find these resources and never knowing if they're the best resources. Which brings me to:

4: A Designer can Save you lots of Time

Don’t run around going from store to store only to end up with purchases that your not satisfied with and do not meet the demands of the space. The Interior Designer job is to be your eyes and ears to the world of furniture and flooring etc..

5: A Designer will work within your Budget and Timeframe

The designer is not there to take your money but there to see what works for you financially and within your time frame. Sometimes it’s prudent to wait for purchases that will be on sale. The designer will be privy to information that you may not know. The designer’s job is to keep your budget top of mind when purchasing items.