Atlantis your travel destination to unwind

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:
The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.
Whether you are looking for family fun, a romantic escape or a getaway with friends, Emily Kaufman, the Travel Mom and Tommy Didario, Lifestyle Expert always have information on the best places to visit. It’s no surprise that they are talking about the world famous Atlantis, located at Paradise Island Bahamas. This 200 acres property, 5 miles of beach, water-slides, aquaventures, restaurants , casino and more offer everything the traveler need to unwind and have a great time.
If you are looking to find the right accommodation look no further than The Cove. Nestled between two private beaches, this sensorial retreat is made for anyone looking to indulge in Bahamian splendor. The Cove is an elegant hotel perfect for couples seeking a romantic getaway all the way to families in need of a relaxing oasis.The cove is also a beautiful location that offer white sand beaches. The cove is known for rest and relaxation and private butler service.
Times have been extremely hard over the past 15 months so Atlantis wants to encourage the gift of travel. Starting on December 4th gift cards will be available. The gift card can be for an entire vacation or an enhanced one. For every $100 purchase you get a value of $115. Also don’t forget about Cyber Monday, Atlantis is offering from Nov 28th 2021 to November 30th 2022 (with a minimum of 5 nights stay) 20% off on accommodations. It also includes a $100 per day credit to use as well as 2 free rapid antigen test for entrance back into the United States. For more information follow the Travel Mom on social media @travelmom or visit Atlantisbahamas.com