Avoid vacation and summer scams

Be on the look out the scammers want to steal your vacation, money and time.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When planning your next trip be wary of false promises and a sense of urgency that can fool you into paying for something that doesn’t exist. Yes, the scammers are out in full force trying to take advantage of you now that travel restrictions are lifted. Tom Bartholomy from the Better Business Bureau wants to make sure that you are protect you hard earn dollars.

There has been an uptick in cons and scams since travel restrictions have been lifted. It is important that you are informed on all fronts. One area that people are vulnerable is when it comes to vacation rentals. “The promise of low fees and great amenities is attractive” says Bartholomy. The owner creates a since of urgency to boost up the price as and the duped vacationer is left holding the bag.

Another area of concern is on "Free Vacation offering." When a cruise or travel company advertises a vacation as free it doesn’t mean the trip is without cost. Tom says” watch out for add-on fees for air transportation, port charges and other undisclosed fees.” Free is not exactly free these days; there always seems to be hidden financial attachments. Also be aware when staying in the hotels. Hotel Wi-Fi is a place scammers attack vacationers by offering free Wi-Fi only to get access to your devices. Watch out for Fake Front desk calls they usually come at night. Also fake food delivery services is a scam in hotels.