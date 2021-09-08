Back to school organizational tips

Get the entire family involved in the back to school process

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Now that summer is closing out, it is time to start implementing some new back to school organizational strategies. Laurie Martin a certified professional organizer with Simplicity Organizers, has some back to school organizing tips that will help you get off to a great start.

Tip 1: Include your children in the preparing process of heading back to school. Host a family meeting to create a plan of what needs to get accomplished in the next few upcoming weeks, things like upcoming appointments, school supplies needed, and meal planning.

Tip 2: Invest in a physical calendar. Whether it is paper or a whiteboard-post a calendar that the entire family can see. Start writing down upcoming important events. It is really important for kids of all ages to see a month at a glance.

Tip 3: Make a checklist for your school supplies and create a space. Schools typically provide a list of recommended school supplies. Take inventory of what you have first. No need to spend more money on what you already have. Be sure to take your list (and your children) with you when you go shopping. Each child should be responsible for shopping for his/her own supplies. Create a place near where your children do their homework, to store all the school supplies. )

Tip 4: Establish a system for school papers and artwork. Artwork and papers can quickly flood an entire surface. Set up your system before the first day of school. Not every piece of paper can or should be kept that arrives home from school. Set up a bulletin board or a special place in your home to celebrate each week's best work. Either toss the rest, file what is important, or store the work in a tub that will need to be purged at the end of the year.Consider taking a picture of the artwork or school projects. A good rule of thumb is to keep no more than 10 pieces that best represent that year.

Tip 5: Plan meals ahead of time. Prevent emergency grocery runs by planning ahead! Keep the pantry and refrigerator stocked with healthy choices. Meet with your children to plan lunch and dinner ideas for the month. You can print off a free month-at-a-glance calendar on our website at www.simplicity-organizers.com/resources.