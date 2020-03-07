Celebrate summer with this refreshing dessert

Patriotic Berry Trifle with Cherry Lime Sauce

Chef Jill Aker-Ray

Trifle ingredients:

4 1/2 cups cubed Angel Food Cake

1-1/2 cups fresh Blueberries rinsed

1/2 cup fresh raspberries, rinsed

8 oz container cool whip

Fresh cherry lime sauce (recipe below)

Fresh Cherry Lime Sauce:

2 cup cherries , pitted * and diced

2 tablespoon granulated sugar

6 tablespoons water/split 4 and 2

2 teaspoon cornstarch

1 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon fresh lime juice

In a small bowl combine the cornstarch and 2 tablespoon of the water. Whisk to combine.

In a small saucepan over Medium-Low heat, combine the cherries, 4 tablespoons of the water and the sugar. Stir until combined and sugar dissolves; about 2-3 minutes.

Pour the cornstarch mixture into the cherry mixture; stir to combine. Place back onto low heat, stirring often, until the mixture thickens (5-10 minutes).

Remove from heat and add the fresh lime juice. Stir to fully combine. Allow to cool to room temperature before serving

In clear glass container, add cubed Angel Food cake. Drizzle the cherry sauce over the cake, top with blueberries, raspberries. Repeat. Add a dollop of whipped cream on top and sparkling sugar, cherry or sprinkles, if desired.

Notes/Tips:

NOTE: the sauce will continue to thicken as it cools. Sauce may be made the day prior

TIP: To pit cherries, use a wine bottle and a chop stick. Set cherry on top of empty wine bottle and push chopstick directly through center where pit is while holding wine bottle with other hand. Pit should drop into bottle and you can remove cherry and set aside. Proceed until all cherries are pitted and discard bottle or empty and clean. Discard chopstick or clean thoroughly.