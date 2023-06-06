Black Girls Film Camp is Blazing Trails

The Black Girls Film Camp Premiere Weekend is June 9-10

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In the entertainment spotlight this Tuesday we had some rising stars - from right here in Charlotte.

Joining us today from the Black Girls Film Camp: its' Co-Founder & Executive Director of the Camp Dr. Jimmeka Anderson.... Camper, Hannah Merriweather.... and a former Camper turned Coach, Camille Satterwhite Rambert.



“I am so proud of what we ‘ve been able to do in the lives of our Black youth” says Dr. Anderson. She goes on to say “ We’ve been able to change the lives and trajectory of so many young talented and aspiring Black girls.” The Black Girls Film Camp Premiere Weekend is June 9-10 in Charlotte, NC.

The Black Girls Film Camp weekend will consist of a series of fun events including a screening of all short films created by this year’s cohort of girls and an awards showcase.

Each year hundreds of Black girls from across the country between 13-18 in middle to high school apply for the 12-week camp. “I am so fortunate to be a part of this wonderful program” says Merriweather. 10 girls were selected (including 2 from the Charlotte area) and were provided a mini-production team by BGFC which consists of a creative coach and editor. “...each week the girls are blessed to hear from an array of speakers who are all Black Women professionals in the film & TV industry” says Rambert. They have featured a stellar lineup of speakers like Academy Award winner Karen Toliver, - “Hair Love”, award winning Screenwriter and Director Gina Prince-Blythewood - “The Woman King”, “Love & Basketball “, Award winning actress, producer, director Salli Richardson Whitfield - “Queen Sugar”, “Luke Cage”, EMMY nominated actress, writer, producer Yvette Nicole Brown - “Community”, “Dreamgirls”, Producer Meg DeLoatch - “The Neighborhood”, Erica Shelton Kodish - “CSI: NY”, “The Equalizer” and more.

This year's event is going to be just as exciting as all the others. Once again the event is this weekend June 9th-10th. Tickets are available. For more information visit www.blackgirlsfilmcamp.org

Event information

Time: 4:00-6:00pm

Date: Saturday June 10th