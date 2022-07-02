Black Histories, first African American NFL head Coach to win a Super Bowl

Tony Dungy had many inspiration growing up from boxer Joe Louis and baseball legend Jackie Robinson. When Dungy started coaching as an assistant, there were only a few African American coaches to emulate, Art Shell from the Raiders and Dennis Green from the Viking. Dennis Green would ultimately become Dungy’s mentor. Coach Dungy has had a long and illustrious career coaching and playing in the National Football League. Coach Dungy considers it an honor, to be mentioned as one of the distinguish men, people (especially young black men) can look to for inspiration.