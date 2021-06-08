Establishing a relationship with your new boss

Changing to a different job entirely may mean an entire new protocol that one has to adopt. You may have to learn new processes that take you out of your comfort zone. Whitlow saus do not compare the old boss to the new one. Sharing how things use to be under a former manager will only isolate you and get you noticed for things you do not want to be known for. It's best to learn new protocols and submit yourself under new rules of the new job. . It is also important to do your homework beforehand. Another tip to getting along with a new boss is to do some research and learn all you can about the company. Whitlow says with the advent of social media, find out if your boss has written a blog, or written a book. You can also find others who have worked for them to pick their brains to learn more of the bosses’ leadership style.