BTI Rehab, helping empower clients to live life to the fullest

July is Disability Pride Month

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — July is Disability Pride Month, on Monday we were joined by Dr. Darci Pernoud and BTI rehab client, Harshada Rajani. Dr. Darci Pernoud owns and runs the disability fitness center, Back to Independence (BTI) Rehab, that helps our community members after traditional insurance-based therapy ends.

Back to Independence (BTI) Rehab, specialize in fitness training after neurological impairments...with activity based therapy. Pernoud tells us they work with all different types of clients: those with neurological injuries or disease such as Spinal Cord Injury, Brain Injury, Cerebral Vascular Accident / Stroke, Neuromuscular Disorders, Guillain–Barré, Multiple Sclerosis, Amyotrophic Laterals Sclerosis (ALS), Cerebral Palsy, Parkinson’s’ Disease and Transverse Myelitis. “BTI helped me after my insurance ended to continue to get therapy” says Rajani. She adds “I suffered a stroke and they got me on the road to physical, mental and heart health.”

“At BTI Rehab, we strive to help others find a sense of belonging in a place of community for neurologic injuries/disease throughout their recovery journey, and health and wellness needs” says Dr. Pernoud. We all need to exercise to live longer and have healthier mind, body and souls. Most of our clients are unable to otherwise find proper education, specialized training or exercise equipment in the community. “I'm a passionate occupational therapist of 18 years, business owner & mom, working to promote better disability services & living in our local community” says Dr. Pernoud.

She also tells us, at BTI, they understand our clients’ goals change over time, and that often times their insurance sponsored therapy needs are limited (therapy is more for newer disability needs/training, problems and upgraded training over time). They hope to provide an opportunity to empower our clients to direct their personalized physical goals in our specialized neuro fitness training that is overseen by an experienced neuro therapist. We move everyone out of their wheelchair for weight bearing activities (standing and other positions), address cardiovascular, strength, and functional movement training. Our main goal is to help our gym members maximize their physical potential and daily independence!