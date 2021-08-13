Buying and selling in a hot real estate market

Opendoor can help with a cash offer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

It's a hot real estate market in Charlotte, and Opendoor can help. Opendoor is a one-stop shop; a fast, easy and certain solution, unlocking equity for homeowners to purchase their next home.

Here are the perks for sellers:

Request a competitive, cash offer

No staging or showings

Choose your closing date

Opendoor's national consumer report, Achieving the American Dream, found that a whopping 72% of home sellers say they would prefer cash offers by a company on behalf of an individual compared to a traditional offer. That's why Opendoor launched Opendoor-backed offers, which gives buyers the edge and benefits that come with cash offers.